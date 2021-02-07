Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery

The 79-year-old civil rights leader experienced “abdominal discomfort” on Jan. 29 and was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he underwent an undisclosed surgery, according to a late Saturday statement from Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson's longtime spokesman Frank Watkins confirmed Sunday it was gallbladder surgery.

Jackson has since been released to a rehabilitation center for a "short period of exercise and therapy," because of his Parkinson's disease, according to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Jackson has been seeking outpatient care for more than five years for Parkinson's, a chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.