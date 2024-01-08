JetBlue's CEO is stepping down, and he'll be replaced by the first woman to lead a big US airline

The change at the top will occur on Feb. 12. It comes as JetBlue waits for a federal judge in Boston to decide whether it can purchase Spirit Airlines in a bid to grow quickly into a challenger to the biggest U.S. airlines. The Justice Department sued to block the deal, and a trial was held last fall.

Hayes, 57, is a former British Airways executive who joined JetBlue in 2008 and became CEO in 2015. He pushed the airline to start transatlantic flights and create a partnership in the Northeast with American Airlines. The deal with American was disbanded, however, after the Justice Department successfully sued to kill it.

JetBlue is the nation’s sixth-biggest airline by revenue, slightly behind No. 5 Alaska Airlines.