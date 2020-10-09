Jets acquire Stastny as trade kicks off NHL free agency

In a reversal from two years ago, the Jets had little room to maneuver under the salary cap, and were unable to re-sign Stastny after being outbid by the Golden Knights. This time, the Golden Knights made the trade in part to free space under their cap.

Stastny had 30 goals and 80 points in 121 games for Vegas. Overall, the 34-year-old has been a productive and dependable forward. But his production has dropped since his first eight seasons in Colorado, where he topped 20 goals six times.