Jets' Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights' net in Game 1 of the teams' Western Conference first-round series. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate cut Barron.

Barron immediately went to the Jets' locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.