Jets begin Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window in next step in recovery from torn Achilles tendon

Coach Robert Saleh said the four-time NFL MVP, who turns 40 on Saturday, will be limited at practice and is not cleared for contact. Saleh said there's no added risk in taking this step, emphasizing it's not necessarily a signal that Rodgers will play again this season as much as it is the next part of the quarterback's rehabilitation process.

“For Aaron, what he will be doing in practice is no different than what he'd be doing on the field, with regards to certain drills and individual (drills),” Saleh said. “Instead of throwing with staff members, he's throwing with teammates.”

At the end of the 21-day period, the Jets will have to make a decision whether to activate him or he'll spend the rest of this season on injured reserve.

"We're not there yet," Saleh said. "A lot of guys coming off (injured reserve) are usually not ready to play football. There's usually still a little bit of a health concern there. So you use these 21-day windows to see where they're at.

“We're so far away from that. But the mindset for this is more of a progression in his rehab. He's been cleared for functional football activity. He's not cleared to fully play football.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11 and had surgery two days later. The operation included a "speed bridge" procedure, which helps expedite the healing process. Rodgers has been progressing quickly in his rehabilitation and is still aiming to make an unprecedented quick return to the field.

"I think it's sooner than anybody (anticipated)," Saleh said. "I think it's a credit to him. I know we're getting caught up in trying to create a narrative around him, but the true narrative is he's old-school in the sense he is driven. Is there motivation to be the first to ever do it? Sure, but that's OK. That's his ‘why’ — that's why he's (doing it). It's a mentality that I think young guys should be able to grab.

“He loves this organization, he wants to be with his teammates, he wants to be here.”

But Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the factors in him returning to play this season are two-fold. The doctors must clear Rodgers — and the Jets must be in the AFC playoff hunt.

“It’s always been, first, am I healthy?" Rodgers said. "Then, are we alive? Are we in it? Are we playing good enough to make a run? Can I step in and protect myself and play at the level that I’m capable of playing? But it’s health first and are we alive for the playoffs, second.”

The Jets (4-7) have lost four in a row and host the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

