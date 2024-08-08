Jets have Aaron Rodgers sit out their joint practice with the Commanders because of rainy weather

BreakingNews
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
54 minutes ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday as a precaution because of inclement weather.

With heavy rain moving through the area at the start of the practice, coach Robert Saleh pulled Rodgers from participating.

The 40-year-old Rodgers is coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season last year after just four snaps. He has been healthy, participated fully in every previous practice and looked good on the field during training camp this summer.

The Jets and Commanders have one joint practice in advance of their preseason opener Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Saleh previously said Rodgers wouldn't play in that or the second preseason game, with discussions about him participating in the third still to come.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in April, is scheduled to start against the Jets.

