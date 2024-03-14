Jets, linebacker C.J. Mosley agree to a new contract that provides salary cap relief, AP source says

The new deal includes $13.25 million in guarantees, including $9 million fully guaranteed this season, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the details. ESPN first reported Mosley and the Jets had agreed on a reworked contract.

The Jets also announced they re-signed offensive lineman Jake Hanson.

The 31-year-old Mosley has led New York in combined tackles in each of the last three seasons while also serving as the primary signal caller in the middle of the Jets' defense. He was a second-team All-Pro last season and made his fifth career Pro Bowl — first with New York — in 2022.

Mosley, voted four times by his Jets teammates as a defensive captain, spent his first five NFL seasons with Baltimore and established himself as one of the league's top playmaking linebackers. He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets in 2019, but missed all but two games that season with a torn groin. Mosley also was among several players who sat out the following season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He has been a consistent performer and leader the last three seasons after remodeling his body to better fit as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in the defense run by coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and coach Robert Saleh. Mosley, voted the winner of the Jets' selfless warrior award last season by the coaching staff, has played in all but one of New York's last 51 games.

Mosley has more than 1,000 career tackles, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

Hanson was a restricted free agent who played in seven games last season, including four starts at right guard. He'll provide depth on a revamped line that has been the focus of general manager Joe Douglas at the start of free agency.

The Jets agreed Wednesday to acquire offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Ravens in a trade. New York will also receive Baltimore's fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall), while the Ravens are getting a fourth-rounder (No. 112) and a sixth-rounder.

Former Ravens guard John Simpson also agreed earlier this week to a two-year, $18 million deal to join the Jets.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

