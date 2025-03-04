Jets releasing wide receiver Davante Adams as new regime continues roster overhaul, AP source says

The move, which was expected, will save the Jets $29.9 million in salary cap space. It follows the team's announcement on Feb. 13 that they're also moving on this offseason from Rodgers, Adams' longtime teammate and friend.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team didn’t announce the move. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the Jets’ decision to release Adams.

Releasing Adams will cost the Jets $8.3 million in dead-cap money, according to overthecap.com.

Adams was acquired by the Jets from Las Vegas last October for a third-round pick in this year's draft. The 32-year-old three-time All-Pro was scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $35.64 million in each of the next two years. That hefty price tag made him a likely salary cap cut this offseason, especially after the Jets' new regime — general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn — decided to go in another direction at quarterback.

Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets. He also had 18 catches for 209 yards and a TD in three games with the Raiders last year, giving him five straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Adams and Rodgers were teammates for eight seasons in Green Bay, and the wide receiver said in January he was uncertain what his next step would be. He acknowledged Rodgers’ future would “for sure” be a factor in his own decision, but added he “potentially” could be back with New York even if the quarterback isn’t.

Instead, the Jets moved on from both.

In a joint statement issued by the team last month, Mougey and Glenn said they met with Rodgers and informed him “that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback.”

The four-time MVP has one year left on his contract, worth a non-guaranteed $37.5 million. New York would absorb a $49 million dead money charge next season unless it designates Rodgers a post-June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years. If the Jets do that, Rodgers would remain on their roster — while carrying a $23.5 salary cap charge — until the start of the NFL’s new league year next Wednesday.

ESPN also reported the Jets have given wide receiver Allen Lazard, also a longtime teammate of Rodgers, permission to seek a trade. Lazard is due a non-guaranteed $11 million in base pay next season.

Adams, who grew disgruntled in his third season in Las Vegas, was expected to boost a Jets offense that was inconsistent through the first part of the season even with young star Garrett Wilson leading the receiving group. And while Adams reestablished his connection with Rodgers — their 82 total TDs are third in NFL history by a QB-WR combination behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114) and Steve Young and Jerry Rice (92) – it couldn’t help the Jets from finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

Adams' presence also somewhat diminished the role of Wilson, who appeared frustrated with Rodgers at times but still finished with 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven TDs.

The Jets will head into free agency with Wilson as their clear No. 1 receiver, but they're otherwise thin at the position — especially if Lazard is also let go.

Adams, who showed he's still a solid playmaker in his 11th NFL season, will meanwhile be able to look for a new team. And perhaps he and Rodgers will be reunited yet again, elsewhere.

Adams has 957 receptions for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns.

