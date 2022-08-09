Jets' Saleh: Becton's season likely over after knee injury

"Everything happens for a reason," Becton wrote on his Instagram page. "I know God and my Grandma got me up there I JUST KNOW IT! TRUST!#IMSTILLHIM."

Becton was run-blocking at right tackle Monday when he went down on the grass and immediately grabbed at his knee. The 2020 first-round draft pick was down a few moments before trying to get up, but needed assistance from trainers to walk off the field.

He took off his pads and eventually walked very gingerly on his own to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

“It just sucks, man,” quarterback Zach Wilson said.

It's another major setback for Becton, who was adjusting to moving to right tackle this season after previously playing on the left side.

