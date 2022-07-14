Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

The Anti-Defamation League, in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project" to Iceland’s ambassador to the U.S. and its national police but hasn't received a “substantive response.”

The website features an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 institutions — many of them Jewish — and accusing them of complicity in a range of “harms," including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism.