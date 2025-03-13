Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower's lobby to demand Mahmoud Khalil's release

After warning the protesters to leave, police said they arrested 98 people who stayed on various charges, including trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Khalil, a 30-year-old permanent U.S. resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn't been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside his New York City apartment Saturday and faces deportation. He's being held at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

President Donald Trump has said Khalil’s arrest was the first “of many to come” and vowed on social media to deport students who he said engage in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.” The White House didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the Trump Tower demonstration.

Among those who took part in Thursday's protest was actor Debra Winger, who wasn't arrested. She accused the Trump administration of having “no interest in Jewish safety” and “co-opting antisemitism.”

“I’m just standing up for my rights, and I’m standing up for Mahmoud Khalil, who has been abducted illegally and taken to an undisclosed location," Winger told The Associated Press, referring to how Khalil's attorney didn't know his whereabouts immediately following his arrest. "Does that sound like America to you?”

Founded in 1996, Jewish Voice for Peace describes itself as a grassroots movement of American Jews seeking to "end U.S. support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians." It is one of a number of Jewish groups around the world advocating for the rights of Palestinians.

Protester Sophie Edelhart, a Barnard graduate who studies Yiddish as part of a PhD program in Canada, said the building — with its golden escalator that Trump rode before announcing his 2016 presidential run — was a symbolic target.

Trump Tower serves as headquarters for the Trump Organization and is where the president stays when he is in New York. The skyscraper often attracts demonstrations, both against and in support of its namesake, though protests inside are less common. The multi-story atrium is accessible to the public and connects visitors to eateries including the Trump Grill.

Khalil's supporters say his arrest is an attack on free speech and have staged protests elsewhere in the city and around the country, including outside a Manhattan courthouse during a brief hearing on his case Wednesday.

Columbia University was a focal point of the pro-Palestinian protest movement that swept across U.S. college campuses last year and led to more than 2,000 arrests.

On Thursday, Khalil and seven students identified by pseudonyms filed a lawsuit seeking to block a congressional committee from obtaining Columbia and Barnard College disciplinary records for students involved in campus protests.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan against the schools, the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce and its chairman, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., seeks a permanent injunction barring Congress from forcing the schools to provide the records and the universities from complying with the demand.

The committee sent a letter last month demanding that Columbia and Barnard provide the records or risk billions of dollars in federal funding. The plaintiffs contend that the committee is abusing its power in an attempt “to chill and suppress speech and association based on the viewpoint expressed” and that its investigation “threatens to significantly infringe on First Amendment rights.”

“This lawsuit changes nothing,” Walberg said in a statement emailed by a committee spokesperson, adding that the requested information “is critical to its consideration of legislation on this issue” and it efforts to “hold schools accountable for their failures to address rampant antisemitism on our college campuses.”

Barnard spokespeople didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment. Columbia declined to discuss the pending litigation.

Khalil, whose wife is pregnant with their first child, finished his requirements for a Columbia master’s degree in December.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael Hill in Albany, and Michelle L. Price, Michael R. Sisak and Joseph B. Frederick contributed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP