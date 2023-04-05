Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands

Jill Biden is known to enjoy freshly cut flowers; she has a flower “cutting” garden at the White House.

The Dutch fondness for tulips dates to 1594, when botanist Carolus Clusius planted tulip bulbs in the garden at the University of Leiden, Haspels said. Since then, the Dutch have mastered the art of cultivating and growing many varieties of tulips.

The country also exports more than 450 million tulip bulbs to the U.S. annually, he said.

The tulip presentation ceremony was part of a Dutch Tulip Days celebration at the ambassador's residence featuring tulips and bicycles, two things his country's people are known for.

“It was a very wonderful ceremony and we feel very honored that Dr. Jill Biden is happy to have a tulip named after her," Haspels said.

