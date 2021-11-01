Jill Biden dons apron and gloves, helps students make pasta

In the robotics class, she listened as students described the robots they had built and watched as two traced a black line on a table. When a third robot malfunctioned, she said: “Sometimes that's life.”

At the pep rally, the first lady praised military children for being strong enough to constantly adjust to new homes, new schools and new friends.

She talked about how hard it was for her now-teenage granddaughter Natalie when her father -- Biden's late son Beau -- was sent to Iraq for a year with the Delaware Army National Guard in fall 2008.

She told the adults their choice to enlist in the military had helped their children become “people who are ready for whatever the world has in store for them. Isn't that what all parents want for our children?”

After one girl told Biden she “almost cried" during the speech, Biden pulled her into an embrace.

Biden accompanied her husband, President Joe Biden, to Rome to participate in the Group of 20 nations summit that ended on Sunday. He flew to Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday to attend a major U.N. climate conference. She boarded her plane back to Washington after the school visit.

This story has been corrected to reflect that robot traced a black line on a table, not the floor.

