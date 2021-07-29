dayton-daily-news logo
Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit

First lady Jill Biden walks past hula dancers with Ka Pa Nani o Lilinoe during a barbecue at the gym and recreation area of Makalapa Crater at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sunday, July 25, 2021. The first lady met with more than 75 members of the military and their families before departing Hawaii for Washington on Sunday afternoon. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
Credit: Jamm Aquino

First lady Jill Biden has undergone a medical procedure to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure Thursday to flush out debris from a puncture wound on her left foot, her spokesperson said.

Michael LaRosa said Jill Biden's foot was punctured while she walking on a beach in Hawaii last weekend, but it was “unclear what object caused the puncture.”

After the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, LaRosa said, “The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely.”

President Joe Biden joined his wife at Walter Reed for the procedure. The Bidens returned to the White House Thursday night.

The incident occurred last weekend before Jill Biden's two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

First lady Jill Biden speaks after touring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a high school in Waipahu, Hawaii, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Credit: Caleb Jones

President Joe Biden walks off of Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, July 29, 2021. Biden is there because first lady Jill Biden is having a procedure to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach earlier this week. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden steps outside to make a phone call while at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, July 29, 2021, with first lady Jill Biden who is having a procedure to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach earlier this week. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: Susan Walsh

