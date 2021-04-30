Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

Biden said that the family's cat would be coming to the White House "pretty soon." The first lady told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday that the younger of the Bidens' two German shepherds, Major, was being trained for the arrival of the cat. Major has been involved in two biting incidents as President Joe Biden and the first lady have gotten settled into the White House.

“That was part of his training," she told NBC News. "They took him into a shelter with cats. He did fine.”