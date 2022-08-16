Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

When administered within five days of symptoms appearing, Paxlovid, produced by drugmaker Pfizer, has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease. But it also is associated with a higher incidence of rebound infections — like the one Joe Biden recovered from on Aug. 7 — in which patients test positive again days after the drug helps them clear the initial infection.

Joe Biden's cases had kept the first couple apart for more than two weeks.

After more than two years and more than 1 million deaths in the United States, the virus is still killing an average of 411 people a day in the U.S., according to the CDC. The unvaccinated are at far greater risk, more than twice as likely to test positive and nine times more likely to die from the virus than those who have received at least a primary dose of the vaccines, according to the public health agency.

The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations. Omicron's BA.5 substrain, believed to be even more contagious, now makes up more than 88% of U.S. cases.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.