Jill Biden travels to Virginia, New Jersey to help Democrats

The first lady capped her trip by addressing a crowd of about 300 at a grassroots mobilizing rally outside a recreation center in Henrico, Virginia. She was twice interrupted by protesters who appeared to be decrying federal fossil fuel subsidies, and she said, laughing, "You’ve gotta love democracy.”

“Virginia, you need somebody that you can trust, and that's Terry McAuliffe,” Biden said. She warned of misinformation becoming more prevalent online with Election Day looming, adding, “There are a lot of people who like to twist the words around. But we know Terry. We know his heart."

McAuliffe called Biden “my very good friend” and said, “I cannot tell you how much is at stake in this election.” He called Youngkin a “want-a-be” of former President Donald Trump.

Acknowledging the stakes, President Biden noted Friday to reporters while traveling in Connecticut: “Now, look, I think everybody understandably reads the two gubernatorial off-year elections as being a bellwether of what may happen. Sometimes it’s been right; sometimes it’s been wrong.”

He continued: “I think Terry is going to win. If he doesn’t win, I don’t know how much you read into that, but, you know, I -- well, I think he’ll win.”

McAuliffe said Biden would be visiting Virginia in the coming days, as are former President Barack Obama and Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate who has risen to national prominence.

In Jill Biden's role as first lady, she has regularly traveled the country — including to reliably red states — to promote such issues as improving public education and community college, reopening schools amid the pandemic and urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

She has also continued to teach writing and English at Northern Virginia Community College, where she's held a position since 2009 — the first first lady to leave the White House to log hours at a full-time job.

The first lady's travels came as the president spent Friday in Connecticut promoting a massive spending plan that Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress despite deep divisions within their own ranks over the final price tag.

Also on Friday, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said it had filed an ethics complaint against White House press secretary Jen Psaki for a comment she made about McAuliffe from the briefing room.

In response to a reporter’s question Thursday about Virginia’s election, Psaki said, “We’re going to do everything we can to help former Gov. McAuliffe, and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

After CREW filed its complaint, Psaki said in a CNN interview that she should have used the word “he” instead of “we” in response to the question. In a statement, Psaki said she would “choose my words more carefully moving forward.”

Caption First lady Jill Biden, left, gestures as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe looks on during a rally in Richmond, Va., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

