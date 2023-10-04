BreakingNews
Congressman Davidson: This is ‘not the ideal time’ for the Speaker of the House role to be vacated

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Jill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is urging women to consult their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings, saying in a new public service announcement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month that early detection saves lives.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I'm asking you to put your health first,” the first lady says in the 30-second spot recorded amid flower blooms in the White House Rose Garden.

“Take a moment to talk to your doctor about whether it's time for your mammogram or other cancer screenings,” she says in the announcement airing this week on the Lifetime cable network. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach, but we know that early detection of cancer saves lives.”

Biden's ad is part of an annual breast cancer awareness campaign by Lifetime, according to the cable network. A separate public service announcement featuring similar messages from actor Keshia Knight Pulliam and TV correspondent Rachel Lindsay will also be broadcast by the network.

The first lady is a longtime advocate for breast cancer education and prevention dating to 1993, when four of her friends were diagnosed with the disease. Shortly afterward, she launched the Biden Breast Health Initiative to teach high school girls in Delaware about the importance of early detection.

In the White House, she and her husband, President Joe Biden, are driving efforts to prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047 and improve the experience for people who are touched by cancer, including patients, their families and their caregivers.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in U.S. women after skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breast cancer deaths have declined over time but remain the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall, the CDC said.

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

The first lady is among the millions of people in the U.S. who have been touched by cancer.

Earlier this year, she had cancerous lesions removed from above her right eye and her chest. In 2015, she and the president lost their 46-year-old son, Beau, to brain cancer.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in...
2
Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills
3
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states...
4
Russia says it has foiled a major Ukraine drone attack as concerns grow...
5
5 people were wounded in a shooting after a homecoming event at Morgan...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top