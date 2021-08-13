dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a foot injury on a Hawaiian beach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaiian beach.

The boot was on the first lady's left foot Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn't known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden holding a crutch and wearing a medical boot on her left foot, board Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden follows first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden follows first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Caption
President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One to depart Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

In Other News
1
Pelosi faces new threat from moderate Democrats over budget
2
UAW members to vote in fall on direct election of leaders
3
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
4
From Nigeria to Buffalo: Efe Obada's hard journey to the NFL
5
NY Legislature won't try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top