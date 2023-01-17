BreakingNews
JUST IN: Apartments planned for 19th century Riverside farmhouse site
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United

Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United.

The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November.

“We have formally put ourselves into the process,” INEOS said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in Britain, is a United fan and has previously indicated a desire to buy the club.

However, INEOS said in the summer that it was no longer interested in bidding for any Premier League club and would, instead, focus its attention on French team Nice, which it already owns.

That position has changed now that United’s American owners, the Glazer family, are prepared to sell.

The family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outlined plans to seek outside funding in November.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” it said in a statement at the time.

Ratcliffe made a late bid to buy Chelsea last year when former owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital eventually secured a deal worth 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion) for Chelsea, which also included a commitment of 1.75 billion pounds ($2 billion) of further investment.

There have been reports of interest from the U.S., the Middle East and Asia in buying United, but INEOS is the first to publicly confirm it has entered the bidding process.

The late tycoon Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Credit: Dave Thompson

Credit: Dave Thompson

In Other News
1
Belarus' opposition leader denounces her trial as a farce
2
Shapiro takes oath of office to become governor
3
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
4
Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC
5
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top