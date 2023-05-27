Jimmie Johnson says he's never felt more ill-prepared for a race entering Coca-Cola 600

His expectations are modest for a driver who has won the Coca-Cola 600 four times.

“A top 10 or top 15 would be an awesome finish for us,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he's “excited, invigorated and exhausted” since joining Maurice Gallagher last year as co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, the team formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports.

On the track it's been a rough season for the team.

Full-time drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson are 25th and 32nd in Cup points, and neither has a top-five finish this season. The best performance from that duo is Jones’ sixth-place finish at Talladega in April.

“Erik continues to show just how good he is,” Johnson said. “He’s had challenging circumstances this year and he just stays focused and gets the job done. Noah, from afar, I wasn’t sure how seriously he took things. His desire and commitment to his craft is what has impressed me the most.

“We have a massive effort on our hands to figure out many ways to improve. I’m proud of everything going on. I can’t ask for more effort from everyone involved. We just need more consistency.”

The rain, which is forecast to continue throughout the weekend, also threatens to put a damper on Johnson's plans to fly to Paris next week to begin preparations for his latest racing adventure at Le Mans, another of his coveted global marquee events.

“It’s feeling very real,” Johnson said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity. I honestly don’t know what to expect. Right now, it’s great excitement and curiosity.”

After Le Mans, Johnson plans to return home to continue building Legacy's foundation, which will transition to Toyota cars next season.

“It’s been an exciting adventure that I’ve embarked on here,” Johnson said. “It’s exciting to be in this new element. I truly feel like that I’m part of something that’s going to be a force in the future of NASCAR.”

