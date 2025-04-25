Jimmy Butler questionable for Game 3 of Warriors' first-round series against Rockets

“If Jimmy’s out, we have to rethink everything," coach Steve Kerr said, "like rotations, who starts and the best combinations and all that stuff.”

Butler, who has taken pressure off Stephen Curry by contributing on both ends since being acquired from Miami at the traded deadline, went down hard when fouled by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter and then missed the rest of the Warriors' 109-94 Game 2 loss on Wednesday night.

Butler tried to secure a rebound when Thompson undercut him and sent the Warriors star's feet high into the air so he came down straight onto his tailbone. Both players thudded to the floor with the collision and Butler grimaced in pain grabbing at his backside. He stayed in briefly to shoot two free throws before going to the locker room.

“Obviously, he’s a huge part of what they do,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “Isolation scorer, cross matches, he likes to hunt those, so you can key in on Curry a little bit more obviously with him not on the court. And I think we did that for the most part.”

Houston's Dillon Brooks on Friday defended Thompson for playing fairly and instead said, "I think the dirty player is Draymond (Green)."

In Golden State's Game 1 victory, Butler had 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in 42 minutes of action. The Warriors are 25-9 since Butler made his debut at Chicago on Feb. 8, including 23-8 in the regular season, a play-in tournament win over Memphis and the two games facing Houston.

Now, if need be, Kerr will do his best to capitalize on the depth that has been such an asset all season.

Jonathan Kuminga hadn't been on the court at all the previous three games but was called into the rotation with Butler hurt, and Brandin Podziemski played through an illness with his team short-handed — even receiving intravenous fluids at halftime.

“I’ve had that happen a couple of times and you know exactly what it is. It’s a matter of how bad it was and I don’t know," Curry said after the game. "But it definitely changed the dynamic of our offense. Him and BP played a combined 21 minutes, so it kind of shuffled all the rotations a little bit.”

___

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP