Jimmy Butler returns from injury absence to lead Warriors past Rockets 109-106 for 3-1 series lead

Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) confronts Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) confronts Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 on Monday night in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer under pressure at the buzzer.

The teams return to Houston for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night as seventh-seeded Golden State tries to close out the No. 2 seed Rockets on their home floor.

Brandin Podziemski scored 26 points, Stephen Curry finished with 17 in the frantic finish and Buddy Hield hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:32 left and scored 15 after joining the starting lineup.

Alperen Sengun scored with 40 seconds left for Houston to make it a one-point game. He had 31 points and 10 rebounds, while VanVleet hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:20 to play and scored 25 points.

Butler was back after sitting out Game 3 with a pelvic contusion and deep gluteal muscle bruise suffered on a hard fall when he was fouled by Amen Thompson early in Game 2.

The second quarter Monday featured four technical fouls and a flagrant 1 in two separate tussles, including shoving during one sequence involving Curry, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.

With the game tied at 36, Curry dribbled down the sideline when Green put a hard screen on Houston’s Amen Thompson. Brooks fouled Curry and he appeared to become angry about the push before going at Curry and Green.

Curry received a technical for “taunting” Brooks, who also received a technical along with Green. Warriors rookie Quinten Post and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. flailed their arms at each other but avoided technicals upon replay review by the officials.

Then with 2:44 left in the quarter, tempers flared again. Green received a Flagrant 1 foul for pushing Tari Eason’s face to the ground and Eason also received a technical. Green was dribbling when Eason went for a steal and the ball got loose and both players hit the floor trying to corral it. Green’s left leg was on the Rockets forward’s neck.

Butler shot 7 for 12 in 40 minutes after he watched Curry overcome a slow start to finish with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State's 104-93 victory Saturday night without him.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, watches Draymond Green scuffle with Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks in the second quarter of an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) confronts Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, left, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fight during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Quentin Post scuffles with Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith, Jr. and Dillon Brooks in the second quarter of an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, confronts Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Referees and players try to break up the scrum as a fight broke out in the second quarter as the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets during an NBA Playoffs' First Round Game 4 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, April 28, 2025.(Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) talks to referee Bill Kennedy during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green walks to the bench during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun reacts during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks gets in a shoving match with Golden State Warriors players during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green tangles with Houston Rockets' Tari Eason during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody, right, moves the ball while defended by Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls after colliding with Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, second from left, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, left, collide with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) shoots a 3-point basket next to Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) moves the ball while defended by Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 28, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Spain’s power supply is almost fully restored after one of Europe’s...
2
Five pivotal moments in Pope Francis’ relations with Native communities...
3
Vehicle smashes through Illinois building, killing 4 young people and...
4
The next pope will inherit Pope Francis' mixed legacy with Indigenous...
5
5-year-old girl and her parents among the dead in a car attack at a...