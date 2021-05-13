Jimmy Harrell, Deepwater Horizon rig supervisor, dies at 65

Harrell's attorney, Pat Fanning, told WWL-TV that federal prosecutors tried to persuade Harrell to admit some criminal negligence and, as part of a plea deal, testify against two BP rig bosses. Harrell, who was portrayed by actor Kurt Russell in a 2016 movie about the disaster, refused.

“I said, ‘Jimmy, you’ll have to go into court and swear an oath and then testify that you were negligent. If you don’t, they’re going to charge you with 11 counts of manslaughter and gross negligence,’” Fanning told the TV station. “He prayed over the weekend and said, ‘I can’t do it. I can’t plead guilty and say I did something I didn’t do.’”

Harrell was never charged. Two BP supervisors aboard the rig were charged in connection with the test. One pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor pollution charge. The other was acquitted.

The horror of the explosion haunted Harrell for the rest of his life, according to the obituary provided by the funeral home.

“The explosion and loss of his employees and friends and the inferno that subsequently sunk the rig took a massive toll on his psyche,” it said. “He was never the same. When he wasn’t battling heavy bouts of PTSD, he found comfort in his favorite pastimes: hunting and fishing and simply being outdoors.”

It also said fiberglass was embedded in Harrell's skin following the explosion, and that he suffered health problems for years after inhaling the smoke and gas from the blast.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in Morton.

