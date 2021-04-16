Jimmy Kimmel, YouTube's Mark Rober to host autism benefit

The couple's biannual live event, which was sidelined by the pandemic, inspired former NASA engineer Rober to create a version adding YouTube creators to the traditional mix of comedians and actors, according to the announcement.

“It’s been a year since we had to cancel our ‘Night of Too Many Stars’ benefit, and many of the programs and schools we support are hurting greatly," Robert Smigel said in a statement. "So we’re beyond grateful to Mark and Jimmy for making this happen for NEXT for Autism.”

As part of the announcement, Rober posted a loving introduction to his son, whom he said he’s protectively kept out of the internet’s eye. He cited the importance of the cause in doing so.

The YouTube event will include musical performances, comedy skits, and “science stunts,” a release said, with viewers able to connect with the host and guest stars, including Stewart, Andy Samberg, Sarah Silverman, Conan O’Brien, Jack Black, John Oliver and YouTube personality Marques Brownlee.

Online:

Rober’s YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/5J3peD8LZ5o