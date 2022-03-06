Jin Young Ko wins on return to LPGA Tour after 3-month break

Jeongeun Lee6 was tied with Ko on the 18th but had a double-bogey 6 to finish with a 69 and tied for fourth with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (67).
Three players were tied for sixth, four strokes behind Ko — Australian Hannah Green (66), Canadian Brooke Henderson (67) and Amy Yang of South Korea, who shot 68.
Jin Young Ko of South Korea celebrates winning the Women's World Championship of golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea celebrates winning the Women's World Championship of golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea gestures on the first green during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea gestures on the first green during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
In Gee Chun of South Korea walks along the fairway on the first hole during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
In Gee Chun of South Korea walks along the fairway on the first hole during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Celine Boutier of France plays a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Celine Boutier of France plays a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea, center, is congratulated by Jeongeun Lee, right, of South Korea and In Gee Chun of South Korea after winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea, center, is congratulated by Jeongeun Lee, right, of South Korea and In Gee Chun of South Korea after winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea celebrates winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea celebrates winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea kisses the championship trophy after winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea kisses the championship trophy after winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea holds the championship trophy after winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea holds the championship trophy after winning the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Miller)
