J&J tops 2Q forecasts, trims guidance due to exchange rates

By TOM MURPHY
19 minutes ago
Johnson & Johnson rode growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but foreign exchange rates again cut into the health care giant’s 2022 forecast

AP Health Writer (AP) — Johnson & Johnson rode growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but foreign exchange rates again cut into the health care giant’s 2022 forecast.

After trimming its forecast in April citing exchange rates, the company did so again Tuesday to a range that is below analyst expectations. Johnson & Johnson, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, now expects earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share, down from the $10.15 to $10.35 it forecast in the spring.

Wall Street had been expecting earnings of $10.19 per share, according to FactSet.

In the second quarter, J&J’s profit plunged 23% to $4.81 billion compared with last year, when quarterly earnings jumped as hospitals and the rest of the health care industry recovered from the initial impact of the pandemic.

Adjusted earnings per share totaled $2.59 and sales grew 3% to $24.02 billion.

Industry analysts expected earnings of $2.54 per share on $23.77 billion in revenue.

