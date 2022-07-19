J&J tops 2Q forecasts, trims guidance due to exchange rates

After trimming its forecast in April citing exchange rates, the company did so again Tuesday to a range that is below analyst expectations. Johnson & Johnson, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, now expects earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share, down from the $10.15 to $10.35 it forecast in the spring.

Wall Street had been expecting earnings of $10.19 per share, according to FactSet.