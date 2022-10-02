J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

Watt is returning quickly from a health scare as the league faces critcism for the handling of concussed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over the past week.

The NFL Players Association on Saturday fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to play after he slammed his head on the turf and stumbled trying to walk it off, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the firing on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players' union into Tagovailoa's quick return to that game is ongoing.

Watt had missed the first game of the year with his calf injury but has played in the last two games. He has Arizona’s only two sacks this season.

Watt has 104 sacks during his NFL career.

