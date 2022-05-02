JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's death

Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Rockingham County Sheriff's office has classified the death as an apparent suicide.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said in a news release. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong."