Joan Allen to narrate audiobook of Clinton-Penny thriller

“I am such a fan of Joan Allen — when I heard she would be the voice of ‘State of Terror,’ I was ecstatic," Penny said in a statement Tuesday issued through Simon & Schuster. "She will brilliantly bring to life all the diverse characters and elements, from drama, to thriller, to humor and, best of all, make it all deeply human.”

Scheduled to come out Oct. 12, “State of Terror” features a “novice” secretary of state, working in the administration of a rival politician, who tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. It's the first work of fiction by Clinton, the former U.S. Senator and first lady who served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term. Clinton is a longtime admirer of Penny, known for mysteries featuring Inspector Armand Gamache. Penny's latest Gamache book, “The Madness of Crowds,” came out last month and has been among the country's top-selling novels.