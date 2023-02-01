Job market still hot, December openings rise to 11 million

Hotels, restaurants and bars accounted for more than 70% of the December increase in job openings.

The American job market has been surprisingly resilient throughout this period of economic uncertainty.

Employers created 375,000 jobs a month in 2022 — second most in Labor Department records dating back to 1940 — and likely added another 185,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. January's hiring numbers come out Friday.

Hiring has remained strong even in the face of rising interest rates, which can increase costs for businesses. Combating inflation that last year hit a four-decade high, the Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark rate seven times since March and is expected to announce another rate hike later Wednesday.

Fed policymakers are aiming for a soft landing — slowing the economy enough to contain inflation without causing much economic pain. One hope was that that employers would cut job openings — and ease upward pressure on wages that can feed inflation — and without actually cutting many jobs.

“With Fed officials hoping for signs of slowing hiring to support wage growth deceleration, every data point matters,'' said Matthew Martin, U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “The December report unfortunately offered the opposite ... showcasing the stubborn resiliency of the labor market.''

Many economists believe the Fed rate hikes will slow the economy enough to cause a recession later this year.