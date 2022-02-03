Jobless claims fall for second straight week

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report. Analysts are forecasting that the economy added about 175,000 jobs. In December, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, a long steady decline from heights of nearly 15% in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic devastated the global economy.

Massive government spending and the vaccine rollout jumpstarted the economy as employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year. But hiring slowed in November and December last year as employers struggled to fill job openings.

A scorching U.S. economy has triggered inflation not seen in four decades, leading the Federal Reserve to ease its support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also stubborn inflation.

Last week, the government reported that the U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession.

In total, 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 22, a slight drop from the previous week.