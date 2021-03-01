Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes

Foster clarified Sunday night that she did not introduce Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, who recently confirmed her engagement to the NFL’s MVP.

“I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers,” Foster said in virtual comments backstage. “Sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that, so of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”