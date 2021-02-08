Joe Allen, whose bistro was a Broadway draw, dies at 87

So attuned to the theater, the restaurant Joe Allen had a special deal for Broadway-goers: Order by 5:30 p.m. and it was its “solemn promise” to feed and wine guests and get them out the door by 6:30 p.m., with plenty of time to make their curtain. The restaurant even helpfully posted lists of shows and their running times.

Allen also owned Orso, neighbor to the theater district hotspot, and Bar Centrale, nestled above. At its height, Joe Allen had an outpost in Paris.

Allen is survived by two children, Taylor and Julie.

