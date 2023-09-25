Joe Burrow starts for Bengals vs. Rams after being questionable with calf injury

Joe Burrow started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 14 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback has been dealing with a calf injury but was a full participant in warmups without any obvious discomfort and went out for the Bengals' first offensive series.

It wasn't clear until just before the game whether Burrow would play. The injury occurred early in training camp, and he aggravated it late in the Bengals' loss to Baltimore last week.

Burrow returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, and on Saturday the team listed him as questionable.

The Bengals' inactives were TE Irv Smith Jr., WR Trenton Irwin, RB Chris Evans, DT Jay Tufele, OL Jackson Carman, OL Trey Hill and CB DJ Ivey.

Inactives for the Rams included RB Zach Evans, OL Kevin Dotson, OL Warren McClendon and DL Earnest Brown IV.

The Rams elevated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Chargers' Mike Williams tore his left ACL during Sunday's win, MRI...
2
Biden tells Pacific islands leaders that he hears their warnings about...
3
EXPLAINER: What is saltwater intrusion and how is it affecting...
4
Trump admires a Glock handgun — but stops short of buying — as he...
5
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign and says cash found in...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top