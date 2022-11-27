Joe Burrow's TD to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

Burrow threw for 270 yards, and Higgins finished with 114 yards on seven catches. Samaje Perine also ran a 7-yard TD that tied it at 10 with 1:55 left in the first half.

The Titans played their second straight game without center Ben Jones, a loss that showed as they were flagged twice for false starts on their opening drive. Tennessee also played without kicker Randy Bullock for a second straight game. Undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak went 3-of-4 on field goals, missing a 35-yarder to the right.

McPherson, who won the playoff game in January at Tennessee with a field goal as time expired, tied it up with a 47-yarder early in the second. His 38-yarder gave Cincinnati its first lead, 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Tennessee scored its only TD with a bit of luck. Tannehill tossed a short pass to Henry, who ran 69 yards before Cam Taylor-Britt poked the ball out at the Bengals 6. Rookie Treyon Burks recovered the ball in the end zone for his first career touchdown and a 10-3 lead.

INJURIES

Bengals right tackle La’el Collins went down late in the third quarter but returned later in the same drive.

Titans linebacker David Long Jr. went to the medical tent but returned a couple plays later.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati starts a two-game homestand next Sunday when it hosts Kansas City.

The Titans visit Philadelphia next Sunday.

