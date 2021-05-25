Joe West poised to break umpiring record with 5,376th game

He has worked the World Series six times. He has 193 career ejections — and West himself has run afoul of Major League Baseball on occasion during his long career.

During a 1990 brawl, West body-slammed pitcher Dennis Cook to the ground. After he was thrown out by West during a 2018 game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said: “I don’t have much to say about him. Everybody knows he’s terrible."

Last year, West ejected Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo from an upstairs suite in Atlanta for yelling and complaining.

West was suspended for three days without pay in 2017 after he said in an interview that former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré was baseball’s biggest complainer. West said he was joking, and Beltré agreed.

He was awarded $500,000 last month in a defamation suit against former catcher Paul Lo Duca. In his suit, among other things, West contended Lo Duca made false allegations that would hurt his chances of being elected to the Hall of Fame. There are currently 10 umpires in the Hall.

West has his share of fans, too.

At the 2017 All-Star Game, slugger Nelson Cruz came to the plate, pulled out his phone and had catcher Yadier Molina take a picture of Cruz and plate umpire West. Asked why, Cruz said: “He’s a legend, you know?”

Before he became a big league umpire, West was a star quarterback at Elon in the early 1970s. He also was a catcher when he played baseball growing up in North Carolina.

The Asheville native was inducted into the Elon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Several years ago, West had larynx cancer, underwent radiation and continued his career.

