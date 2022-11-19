Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102

He was so frustrated by his performance, that after the game he went back onto the court to practice free throws and got into an argument with an arena worker who was preparing to do some work on the basket. Antetokounmpo shoved the worker’s ladder across the court in disgust.

Already without starters James Harden and Tobias Harris, once Maxey went out Philadelphia stepped up the defensive effort, especially in the third quarter when it outscored Milwaukee 34-22.

Rivers praised veteran P.J. Tucker for leading that defensive charge. Tucker was tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo most of the game. Tucker didn’t score a point but was a plus-11.

“Our defense has been off the charts,” Rivers said. “Tucker may have been our most important player on the floor. It’s a great example of how you can help your team without scoring. He was huge tonight.”

Georges Niang added 17 points for Philadelphia, and Shake Milton had 15.

Bobby Portis had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez added 15 points.

“We’ve been talking about it since training camp,” Milton said. “We need to have that next man up mentality. If one guy goes down we have to be ready to step in when called upon. We did that as a team tonight.”

76ers: A little more than two weeks since suffering a right foot tendon strain that is expected to keep him out of action for a month, Harden said he believes he’s on track to return on time. Harden began taking shots at practice Thursday. ... F Tobias Harris missed Friday’s game with what the team called left hip soreness. Danuel House Jr. started in his place.

Bucks: Both G Grayson Allen and G Jrue Holliday returned to the lineup after missing time with right ankle sprains.

Bucks: Host Portland on Monday night.

76ers: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

