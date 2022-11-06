Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship

His son skipped back down the track, waving the flag and holding his champion father's hand. Logano had promised Hudson he'd win the championship.

“I told him he was going to meet me out here when we won the race, and I couldn't be a liar to my son,” said Logano, who also got to give Hudson a ride inside the No. 22 Ford to the championship stage.

“I always wanted to do that with Hudson. He's such a little car guy, so it was a special moment to ride together.”

It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano's first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

Logano won the pole and was never really challenged on Sunday as his Ford led 186 of the 312 laps, and was not the highest running title contender for only one lap.

Ross Chastain finished third in his championship race debut, and Christopher Bell was 10th. Bell raced hours after Joe Gibbs Racing learned vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of the Hall of Fame team owner, died in his sleep at 49.

“You wake up this morning and you're racing for a championship, you're happy, you're elated, and then your world comes crashing down," Bell said. “Whenever you get news like that, it definitely puts it in perspective that there's much more to this outside of racing.”

Chase Elliott was spun by Chastain early in the final stage, his Chevrolet hit the wall and he was immediately out of contention. It snapped Hendrick Motorsports streak of two consecutive Cup titles.

NASCAR's most popular driver won a career-high five races this year and the regular-season championship, but Elliott lost his shot at a second championship when he cut across the front of Chastain and Chastain refused to lift. The contact sent Elliott spinning into the wall, he dropped to 30th and down a lap during the repairs, and finished 28th.

Logano, who started his career with JGR and spent five seasons there before he was fired after the 2012 season, gave his regards to the Gibbs family after the win.

“I don’t know what to think, but obviously my condolences go to the Gibbs family,” Logano said. “But just an incredible day for us, and kind of mixed emotions at the moment.”

