John Feinstein, bestselling author and one of country's foremost sports writers, dies at 69

John Feinstein was a full-time reporter for The Washington Post from 1977 to 1991, a commentator for outlets such as ESPN and the Golf Channel and a voter for more than 20 years in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. He remained with the Post as a contributing columnist, and he also hosted satellite radio programs on SiriusXM.

“He was very passionate about things,” Robert Feinstein said in a telephone interview. “People either loved him or hated him — and equally strongly.”

John Feinstein — always a storyteller, whether via the written word or when chatting with other journalists in an arena's media room or press box — was working until the time of his death. He was in the Washington area this week to cover the Atlantic 10 Tournament ahead of March Madness, and he filed a column for the Post about Michigan State coach Tom Izzo that appeared online Thursday.

Feinstein was comfortable writing about an array of sports, including golf and tennis, but he was known most for his connection to college basketball because of “A Season on the Brink.” He took a leave of absence from the Post in 1985 to embed with Knight's Indiana team, and the book highlighted the author's flair for the dramatic and ability to capture his subjects' personalities.

Knight's reputation for having a hot temper was well-established by then, and Feinstein brought it to life. Feinstein also effectively portrayed the personal relationships Knight had with his players, which alternated between warm and abusive.

“I can’t possibly overstate how important Knight was in my life,” Feinstein wrote in the Post after the coach's death in 2023.

“Not once did Knight back away from the access, even during some difficult moments for his team," Feinstein wrote. "Although he didn’t speak to me for eight years after the book’s publication — upset, of all things, with seeing profanity in the book — he eventually decided to ‘forgive’ me, and we had a distant though cordial relationship for the rest of his life.”

That sort of access and skilled reporting were hallmarks of Feinstein's work.

He went on to write more than 40 books, including “A Good Walk Spoiled” (1995), about professional golf, and “A Civil War” (1996), about the Army-Navy football game. After that book's publication, he worked for many years as a radio commentator for Navy football.

“The Ancient Eight,” about Ivy League football, was published last year. Feinstein also wrote sports novels aimed at younger readers.

Feinstein graduated from Duke University and later taught there.

“He got whoever he could to talk to the class — Gary Williams on a game day when Maryland was in town, Billy Packer, Bud Collins. Bob Woodward called in,” said Barry Svrluga, a Washington Post columnist who said he was taught by Feinstein in a sports journalism course as a senior at Duke.

“And you could just tell that part of his reporting prowess — how he got into locker rooms and front offices and onto the range and in clubhouses at PGA Tour events — is because he could really develop relationships, and people just liked to talk to him,” Svrluga said Thursday. “Part of that had to be because he didn't pander. You knew exactly where he stood. And that gained respect.”

In addition to Robert, John Feinstein is survived by his wife, Christine, daughters Brigid and Jayne, and son Danny, as well as a sister, Margaret.

AP Sports Writer Eric Olson in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.