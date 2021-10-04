John Legend joins The Temptations musical producing team

Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16.

"This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it’s so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul of New York and the entire nation. I’m honored to be a part of the ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ team and the return of Broadway,” Legend said in a statement.