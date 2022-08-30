John Wall says he considered suicide during struggles

“We’re all going through times, nobody’s got it easy, but I don’t think a lot of people could get through what I went through,” Wall said. “And to me to get back on top where I want to be and seeing the fans still want me to play, having the support from my hometown, this important period means a lot. I went to find a therapist. A lot of people think, ‘I don’t need help, I can get through it at anytime,’ but you’ve got to be true to yourself and find out what’s best for you.”

Wall said he has a strong support system that includes his team and the mother of his two children. His sons also motivate him.

“I’m looking at all that and I’m like, ‘If I can get through this, I can get through anything in life,’" he said.

Lakers superstar LeBron James' production company tweeted, "@John Wall we got your back. Always." James then tweeted, "And I mean ALWAYS!!!!!! Don't ever question it bro!! Proud of you @JohnWall."

Wall said he's happy to have a chance to play basketball again.

“You can tell I’m kind of smiling a lot more, all those types of things,” he said. “I get an opportunity to play with two great players and the sky’s the limit.”

