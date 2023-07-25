BreakingNews
Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at the age of 98

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 98.

Lujack's death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller, who said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago.

Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.

He may be best remembered for a game-saving tackle for Notre Dame on Doc Blanchard in a 0-0 tie against Army in 1946. That contest is frequently referred to as the game of the century.

