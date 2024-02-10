Johnson, DeChambeau share lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with Rahm 2 strokes back with day left

Talor Gooch (66) and Jason Kokrak (67) were 8 under. Paul Casey, tied with Harold Varner III for the first-round lead after a 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under with Bubba Watson (68), Cameron Smith (66) and Laurie Canter (64).

In the team competition, Johnson's 4Aces were tied for the lead at 26 under with a RangeGoats team featuring Uihlein, Wolff and Watson. DeChambeau's Crushers were two strokes back in the three-day tournament.

Johnson birdied Nos. 16, 17 and 18 in a bogey-free round. DeChambeau had nine birdies and a bogey. After a bogey on the par-3 12th, he birdied the next three. Last year, Johnson won LIV Golf Tulsa and DeChambeau topped fields at Greenbrier and Chicago.

Rahm also had a bogey-free round. The Masters champion tied for third last week in the season-opening event in Mexico, finishing two strokes out of a playoff that Joaquin Niemann won on the fourth hole of a playoff with Sergio Garcia.

