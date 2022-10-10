Johnson has $30 million year and growing in LIV Golf

Johnson was the most significant player Greg Norman signed for the rival league. He held the No. 1 ranking longer than any other player since Tiger Woods and had said in February he would stick with the PGA Tour until changing his mind in June.

The $30 million is in addition to the signing fee to join LIV Golf, which The Daily Telegraph reported to be about $125 million over four years.

Johnson won the Boston event in a playoff. He tied for second in the LIV events at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey and outside Chicago.

The LIV Golf events feature $25 million in total prize money — $20 million for the individual competition, with the winner getting $4 million.

Johnson's most lucrative year on the course on the PGA Tour was in 2020, when he captured the FedEx Cup and its $15 million bonus and earned just over $5 million in regular prize money. He played 14 times that season, which lost nearly three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, referred to the 38-year-old Johnson as the “cornerstone” of the league.

“He has more than lived up to his billing,” Norman said.

After the seventh event in Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf wraps up its season with a $50 million bonanza at Trump Doral near Miami for team competition. Each player on the winning team gets $4 million.

Johnson earned nearly $75 million, not including FedEx Cup bonuses, in his 15 years on the PGA Tour before resigning his membership to join LIV Golf.

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

