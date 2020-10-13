Johnson & Johnson beats 3Q profit views, hikes 2020 forecast

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company disclosed late Monday that it had to temporarily pause its huge, late-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine “due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.” Such pauses are not unusual in big studies, and it's unknown whether the participant got J&J's shot or a placebo.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products on Tuesday reported net income of $3.55 billion, or $1.33 per share, up 103% from $1.75 billion, or 66 cents per share, in 2019's third quarter.