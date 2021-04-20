Johnson & Johnson Q1 profit, sales jump, beat Street views

The company, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, reported revenue of $22.32 billion, well above the $21.82 billion projected on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks expected.

J&J said it now expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, up from $9.40 to $9.60 in its January forecast. It anticipates revenue in the range of $90.6 billion to $91.6 billion, up from the January forecast of $90.5 billion to $91.7 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said the quarter was led by "the above-market growth of our pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in medical devices,” which has been undergoing portfolio pruning for a couple years.

During the quarter, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from regulators in the U.S., the European Union and elsewhere. However, due to reports of dangerous blood clots in fewer than one in a million recipients, J&J last week paused vaccinations in the U.S., delayed the vaccine rollout in Europe and temporarily stopped vaccinating volunteers in ongoing tests of the vaccine.

In addition, quality issues at one of the key manufacturers J&J retained to help make the vaccine forced a halt to production, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigates.

Sales of prescription drugs climbed 9.6%, to $12.2 billion, in the quarter, led by Stelara for psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders, schizophrenia medicine Invega Sustenna, and cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica. J&J reported $100 million in initial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Sales of medical devices and diagnostic products jumped 10.9%, to $6.58 billion. Consumer health sales dipped 2.3%, to $3.54 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares fell 79 cents to $161.90 in premarket trading, with the broader markets down. Its shares have increased 7% in the last 12 months.

