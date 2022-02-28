Johnson leaving US system in place as next Ryder Cup captain

The U.S. team went from eight automatic qualifiers and four captain's picks to six of each when the last Ryder Cup was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and there was so much uncertainty with the PGA Tour schedule.

Johnson said it will stay the same for 2023 — six qualifiers, six picks. He also said the points system would remain the same, with points available this year only at the four majors, The Players Championship and the lone World Golf Championships event now on the schedule.

In keeping with the guidelines that came out of the Ryder Cup Task Force in 2014, Steve Stricker goes from being a captain to one of Johnson's assistants in Italy.

Johnson dodged all questions related to Phil Mickelson following Lefty's inflammatory remarks about the Saudis funding a proposed rival league and acknowledging how he was trying to manipulate change on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson was thought to be a shoo-in as captain for Bethpage Black in 2025, and future captains typically serve as an assistant.

“Given basically where we are right now, I have no idea what lies ahead as far as my vice captains and who is on this team,” Johnson said.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports