Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after armed person reported

A military base in Maryland has been locked down for reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Maryland has been locked down for reports of a man carrying an “assault-style” rifle on Thursday, authorities said.

Joint Base Andrews was locked down after the person was reported seen near the base’s housing area, according to the base’s Facebook page.

There was no immediate report of any injuries and additional details were not immediately available.

Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.

“Security Forces foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the Facebook post read.

