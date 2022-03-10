Jokic dominates Kings as Nuggets win after blowing big lead

The second quarter ended in controversy when Fox was fouled with eight-tenths of a second remaining. Initial indications were that Fox was fouled before shooting, yet he was awarded three free throws. Nuggets coach Mike Malone was charged with a technical as the teams were walking off the court at halftime, giving the Kings a free throw attempt to open the third quarter.

Sacramento trailed 80-77 at the start of the fourth then cut the gap to 87-86 following back-to-back 3s from Barnes and Fox.

BAD BOOGIE

Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins had a rough night in his return to Sacramento. The fifth overall pick in 2010 who spent his first seven seasons with the Kings, Cousins was called for five fouls including four on the offensive end. He finished with five points and six rebounds.

SABONIS SUSPENDED

The Kings were without Domantas Sabonis, who served a one-game NBA suspension without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a referee during Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Sabonis had been called for a foul when he was charged with his first technical foul, then picked up a second and was ejected after bumping into the official.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Will Barton (left ankle sprain), Jeff Green (personal reasons) and Bones Hyland (right knee soreness) were held out.

Kings: Interim coach Alvin Gentry had to be restrained by an assistant following a foul call in the second quarter. ... Davion Mitchell was hurt after a hard fall in the first half. He was taken to the locker room, then returned in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Face Golden State in Denver on Thursday. The Nuggets beat the Warriors 131-124 on Monday.

Kings: Play the Jazz in Utah on Saturday. Sacramento has lost six straight against the Jazz.

Caption Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) drives against Sacramento Kings forward Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone gestures to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu